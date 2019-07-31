When the dog dies, the program covers all end of life expenses as well. "Even though it's really emotionally draining at times, especially when the dog has to pass away, after the person has time to mourn, almost all of them have come back," said Brasky.

Slagle echoed her sentiment, telling CBS News"I can't imagine not doing Fospice, and fully intend to always have a 'Fospice' dog in my home."

Foster Dogs, Inc. relies on donations to make all of their good work happen — and honored one benefactor in a special way. In 2018, the program was named "Chloe's Fospice Friends" to honor the memory of one of its biggest supporters and advocates — the late Chloe Kardoggian and her owner.

While the program has already done so much good in the New York area, Brasky said she hopes the idea will spread nationwide to help the dogs that are so often overlooked due to age or medical condition. She encourages adopters to consider pup who may not have much "time" left.

Approximately 3.3 million dogs enter animal shelters in the U.S. each year and about 670,000 of those dogs are euthanized, according to the ASPCA. Senior dogs, are adopted from shelters at less than half the rate of younger pups, according to research by the ASPCA.

"It's never enough time. Even if you have a dog from a puppy and you have them through old age. When is it, 'okay, I'm done. I'm good with this dog.' No, you want that dog forever. So, what we tell people is you're saving a dog…you're doing something that not everybody wants to do. And the dog is so grateful to you."