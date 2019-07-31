Edmond Teen Remains In Critical Condition Following Serious Sprint Car Crash
EDMOND, Oklahoma - An Edmond teen continues his recovery following a serious crash during a Sprint Car race.
Grady Chandler, 18, was hospitalized Friday, July 26 following the crash at Creek County Speedway.
The crash occurred when Chandler approached a corner on the track and collided with another car. The collision caused Chandler’s car to flip several times.
Chandler was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he remains in critical condition.
Chandler found his passion for racing at a very young age.
“He is the kind of racer you call a grassroots racer,” said Eric Fenton, a close family friend. “It doesn't matter where he or is what it is, where he is at, he wants to race.”
Fenton said Chandler shattered his C5 vertebrae and broke numbers one, two, three, and four. Five to six hours of surgery reconstructed the neck area.
Slowly, Fenton said, Chandler is making progress.
“Yesterday he was able to move his shoulders a little bit,” said Fenton. “He has always had a little bit of feeling in his shoulders since day one and nothing from his mid-chest down.”
As recovery continues, a community counts its blessings.
Those who knew Chandler most said the crash won’t stop him from doing what he loves.
“Whether he is racing again, which there is no doubt in my mind he will be one day, or he is turning wrenches for somebody or he is owning a car, he will always have something to do with racing,” said Fenton.
An auction benefit race on Chandler’s behalf will be held on August 17, at the Interstate 44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City.
Gates open at noon for the auction and tournament. A race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
A Go Fund Me page has been launched to help family pay for medical expenses.