Rabies-Like Virus Confirmed in Oklahoma Horse
Thursday, August 1st 2019, 3:34 AM CDT
Updated:
TILLMAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A rabies-like virus has just been confirmed in an Oklahoma horse for the first time since the 1990s.
The Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry says it found Vesicular Stomatitis Virus, or VSV, in a Tillman County horse.
The virus can cause animals to go lame and lose weight.
It affects horses, donkeys, mules, cattle, and pigs.
There isn't a cure, but the department has advice to help protect livestock from VSV.
- Control biting flies.
- Keep equine stalled or under a roof at night to reduce exposure to flies.
- Keep stalls clean.
- feed and water stock from individual buckets.
- Don't visit any are that is under quarantine.
The department say that any veterinarians and livestock owners that suspect VSV in their animals should contact the Oklahoma State Veterinarians Office at 405-522-6141.