Pearl Harbor Survivor Lonnie Cook Passed Away
One of the last five men who survived the Pearl Harbor Attack aboard the U.S.S. Arizona has passed away.
Lonnie Cook spent most of his life here in Oklahoma.
He moved to California last July to be closer with family.
Cook was inside one of the Arizona's turrets when the Japanese attacked.
Nearly 1,200 of his shipmates didn't make it off the battleship alive.
Cook later witnessed the now-famous raising of the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima from a Navy destroyer.
Lonnie Cook was 98-years-old.
