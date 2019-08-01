News
1 Dead After Tulsa Motorcycle Crash
TULSA, Oklahoma - The on ramp near 91st Street and Highway 169 is back open Thursday morning after a motorcycle crash that left a man dead.
Police said the driver lost control on a curve and flipped several times.
Officers said the driver was on the ramp to enter the northbound lanes of 169 JUST BEFORE 9:30 LAST NIGHT... when he missed the curve at the top of the ramp.
Police say he lost control, went into the grass, and then flipped several times.
EMSA transported him to the hospital where he later died.
Crews closed the on ramp from 91st Street to Highway 169 for hours while they investigated.
Officers said the man wasn't wearing a helmet, which is legal in Oklahoma.