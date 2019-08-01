Court Denies Daniel Holtzclaw's Appeal; Conviction Of Rape, Sexual Assault Will Stand
OKLAHOMA CITY - The court has denied the appeal of a former Oklahoma City Police officer, convicted of rape and sexual assault.
Daniel Holtzclaw was sentenced to 263 years in prison in 2015 his appeal was filed a year later.
The sentence came after 13 women accused him of rape or assault, sometimes while he was on duty.
His appeal challenged the evidence, specifically the DNA evidence that was the key to convicting him. Holtzclaw and his attorneys said it was flawed. The appeal also challenged the "circus atmosphere" during the trial.
Back in 2017, Holtzclaw spoke with News 9’s Lisa Monahan.
He told her at that time that he thought he was set up and someone was tampering with the evidence.
Around that same time, News 9 learned there had been an unusual, closed hearing in district court. Those raised questions about where the case was headed. News 9 requested surveillance recordings from the Oklahoma County Courthouse. Those cameras captured a team of prosecutors, including the lead in Holtzclaw’s case arriving ahead of the proceedings.
Holtzclaw or his defense were not privy to the information discussed during the two-day secret hearing.
"I'm extremely upset about it because my trial was unfair and biased, and still to this day it is that way,” Holtzclaw told Lisa Monahan from prison. “There were two full days where the secret hearing was going on and my lawyer wasn't allowed to be there, let alone know about it. Also, the lead prosecutor in my trial who lied gets to weigh in on a response or have his input. How is that in any way, shape or form fair to me?."
In his appeal, Holtzclaw argues a "secondary transfer, rather than direct sexual contact" is the explanation for the findings.
