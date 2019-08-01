Two Men Sought In Deadly Grove Shooting
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - OSBI is investigating a deadly shooting in Delaware County. Authorities are looking for two men who are considered persons of interest. They are Josh Simon, 30, and 34-year-old Charlie Buzzard. Both men area Grove-area residents, a news bulletin states.
Sheriff Harlan Moore said a woman reported the shooting around 5:16 a.m. Thursday, August 1.
Deputies were called to a house in the 32000 block of S. 685 Road, east of Grove.
Delaware County Sheriff's Office said they found a man lying in the front yard, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A wounded woman was found inside the home. She was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening wound.
OSBI field agents and a crime scene tech were called in to assist. The investigation identified the two men as persons of interest.
Authorities are also looking for two vehicles - a white 2010 Nissan four-door with tinted windows and a tan 2002 GMC Sierra extended cab pickup. The GMC has headlight damage and tape on the damage.
The GMC belongs to the male victim, Moore said.
No names have been released.