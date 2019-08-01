Kentucky Explosion Kills 1 Person, Injures Others
A massive explosion in Kentucky killed at least one person and injured others.
The explosion happened around 1 a.m. Thursday morning in Junction City, Kentucky at the Texas Eastern Transmission which is owned and operated by Enbridge.
Authorities confirm at least one person was killed in the explosion and five others were taken to the hospital for injuries.
Officials say some are still unaccounted for.
Emergency managers say a ruptured gas line caused the explosion. But the good news, crews were able to shut off the gas.
Right now, firefighters are working to put out several other fires at a nearby trailer park.
The pipeline stretches more than 9,000 miles ranging from the Mexican border in Texas to New York City.
Because the scene is still very active, authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area right now.
A spokesperson for the company says Enbridge has isolated the affected line and is working closely with emergency responders to manage the situation.