OHP Pursuit Ends At West Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have one person in custody and are looking for a second after a pursuit Thursday morning in Tulsa.
OHP said they tried to pull over a white Mustang for speeding around Interstate 244 and Lewis. The driver led them on a chase that went on the west side of downtown Tulsa and ended when the suspect stopped at 21st and West Olympia - on the west side of the Arkansas River near River Trails.
The driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran. Police had the passenger in handcuffs, but it's not clear if he was arrested.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office backed up OHP and searched the Brightwaters Apartments for the driver, but eventually called off the search. They said the suspect has a girlfriend at the complex.
We will update this story when more information is confirmed.