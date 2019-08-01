Flood Watch Issued For Eastern Oklahoma Through Saturday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Our friends at National Weather Service in Tulsa have issued a flood watch for part of Eastern Oklahoma through Saturday 7 p.m.
The northwest flow pattern will bring several rounds of showers and storms across SE Kansas and NE OK through the next 48 hours, including a few this morning. The tropical-like atmosphere will aid in producing highly efficient rainfall including some flooding potential.
A flood watch is underway across southern Kansas and eastern OK through Saturday. Temperatures will remain the 70s and lower 80s this morning with overcast sky and muggy weather.
The clouds associated with this morning’s activities will yield big dividends later today with a broad range of afternoon highs across the state.
Some locations across far eastern OK may stay in the lower to mid-80s today, with the metro reaching the lower 90s. Locations west, along the I-35 region, will experience highs in the upper 90s with west-central and western OK reaching 100 to 105. Heat index values will continue to be noticeable in the metro, reaching the 98 to 102 range, with 105 to 110 along the I-35 region.
Much lower values are expected across the far eastern third of the state into western Arkansas. The overall pattern will offer even more storms Friday morning through Saturday morning, eventually resulting in a respite from the heat and humidity this weekend.
Due to the persistent upper flow, training of thunderstorms (moving over the same areas) may result in pockets of heavy rainfall and flooding. Thus, the flood watches underway through at least Saturday early morning.
There will also be a potential for some strong to severe storms occasionally with damaging winds and hail the main threats.
Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a great day!
Alan Crone
KOTV