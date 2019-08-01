'It Actually Grabbed My Hair': Residents Fear Mississippi Kite Birds In Del City
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - A Del City couple fears going into their own backyard. The couple said dive bombing birds aren't just getting close, they've made contact.
“The next thing I know, it came down and I screamed,” said Kathy Osborne about this week’s encounter.
“It actually grabbed my hair. I could feel my hair being pulled like this,” added Osborne about the Mississippi kite hawks.
“They are raising their babies right now, and they are going to be protective of those babies,” said Micah Holmes with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Holmes said the Mississippi Kites should be done nesting in a few weeks.
Unlike other birds in Oklahoma, the Department of Wildlife said Mississippi kites nest toward the end of summer and not the spring.