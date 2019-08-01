Crime
Motorcyclist Dies After Short Police Chase Ends In Crash In NW OKC
Thursday, August 1st 2019, 5:17 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A short police pursuit ended in a crash near Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City, according to reports.
Reports indicate the suspect crashed on the off-ramp from Interstate 44 to Northwest Expressway near Penn Square Mall around 5 p.m.
At this time, there’s no word yet on why officers were in pursuit of the suspect.
The motorcyclist was taken to OU Medical Center for treatment. The driver died Friday as a result of his injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.