Tulsa Woman Wants Quilters To Join Cause To Help Those With Alzheimer's
TULSA, Oklahoma - One Oklahoman woman is creating quilts to help support Alzheimer's research and care.
Ask anyone what they fear most about getting older, and many will say they fear losing their mind.
More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Disease, and 240 thousand are Oklahomans. A frightening addendum to those numbers, one in four of those cases don't get diagnosed.
Tulsa local Ashli Montgomery created a project in hopes of shedding light and increasing awareness about Alzheimer’s. It’s called Quilt 2 end ALZ. She has a website and a Facebook page with hopes of quilters joining her project.
You can buy a kit, create a couple of quilt squares, keep one for yourself, and send one to Ashli. The one you send to Ashli will become something special.
“We’ll create a whole series of projects, some will be baby sized, some will be stadium blankets, some will be a bed sized blanket.”
Those will be auctioned, raffled, or offered for sale, and the proceeds will go to Alzheimer’s research and care. If you’re a quilter, check one of the websites listed.