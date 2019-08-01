News
Police Find Mustang Stolen From Domino's Driver In Bixby
BIXBY, Oklahoma - A Domino's driver is getting his car back after it was stolen while he was making a pizza delivery. Jerred Mulkey says police found his car at a casino in Catoosa.
Officers also recovered evidence they will hand over to Bixby Police.
Mulkey was delivering pizzas around 11 Tuesday night in Bixby when someone jumped inside his running car and took off. Mulkey said Domino's won't take the money that was stolen out of his check.
