Impossible Foods, founded in 2011 by Stanford biochemistry professor Patrick Brown, is part of a recent crop of plant-based companies like Beyond Meat targeting meat lovers for its product. The food company uses soy leghemoglobin, an iron-rich molecule typically found in animal protein and called "heme" for short, to mimic the flavor of meat and make meatless patties that "bleed."

The ingredient, which food activists criticize for being genetically engineered from yeast, separately on Wednesday was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, clearing the way for Impossible Foods to start selling its patties in grocery stores, which the food company said it will do starting September.