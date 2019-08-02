News
Co-working Space For Women Opens In Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A new Broken Arrow business is offering co-working space just for women.
Coworking Braveley opened Thursday in the Rose District.
It provides an office environment for women who tele-commute.
The owner, Sarah Aschkenas, says she decided to open the office because she tele-commutes and saw the struggles of balancing work and life.
"I just saw the need for being able to have a central location for women to come together. We have specific needs when it comes to having to run businesses while also running our homes and families." said Aschkenas.
Coworking Bravely says it offers a variety of membership options, and its space can be rented for events.