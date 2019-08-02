Tulsa Man Arrested, Faces Charges For Domestic Assault And Animal Cruelty
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man is in jail after beating a woman in front of her baby and trying to strangle the woman's dog.
Jail records show Detravion Smith is in the Tulsa County Jail facing domestic assault and animal cruelty charges.
Police say Smith punched the woman so badly that she was briefly unconscious and when she later tried to call 911, Smith took the phone away from her.
Officers say the woman later regained consciousness, grabbed her baby and ran to a back bedroom, but Smith caught up and choked her as she held the infant.
He also hit and tried to strangle the family dog -- who was trying to defend the woman.
The victim was treated at the scene and the dog is also OK.
The jail's website shows Smith is expected in court sometime Friday.