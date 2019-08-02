Northeastern State University Launches Program Helping High School Students To Earn College Credit
TULSA, Oklahoma - Northeastern State University is launching a new program allowing high school juniors to earn college credit starting this school year.
NSU says the program will allow juniors to take up to nine hours this academic year.
The university is partnering with the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to offer the tuition waivers.
University leaders say dual enrollment used to be a seniors-only deal, but expanding the program paves a way for students to get even more of a head-start on their education.
They say while tuition is free, students will still have to pay for their own course fees and textbooks
Students must have a 3.0 GPA, be in the top 50 percent of their class and have at least a 20 on their ACT or 1020 on their SAT.
For more information, contact NSU Admissions and Recruitment at 918-444-4675 or email admissions@nsuok.edu. To apply to NSU, please visit apply.nsuok.edu.