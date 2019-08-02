Take the rain gear today. We’re tracking rain and thunderstorms that will move from southern Kansas into portions of northern OK this morning through midday. Then another round is likely later tonight into Saturday morning. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible. A flash flood watch is posted for a large portion of southern Kansas and northeastern OK through Saturday. Additionally, a few strong to severe storms may also be possible. Another broad range of temperature is expected across the state today, but northeastern OK will mostly be in the upper to mid-80s with locations slightly west back into the lower and mid-90s. A few spots across far western OK will once again hit 100. After Saturday mornings storms, daytime highs tomorrow will be much lower and well below the seasonal average. Morning lows will start in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but daytime highs may stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s across northeastern OK along with northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. Our break from the heat continues Sunday with morning lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s with no appreciable heat index values across Eastern OK. It appears we’ll gradually warm back into the lower 90s early next week and the mid-90s by midweek. A weak system may near our area Wednesday evening into Thursday with a slight chance for a few showers or storms.