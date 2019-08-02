News
Juvenile On Skateboard Struck, Killed By Truck Near McLoud
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a juvenile was struck and killed by a truck north of McLoud in Pottawatomie County.
According to the OHP, the incident occurred around 11:46 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 on State Highway 102 and Robin Hood Lane, just five miles north of McLoud.
OHP said a truck traveling northbound on State HWY 102 went over a hillcrest and struck the juvenile while traveling downhill.
The juvenile died at the scene.
The driver and passenger in the truck were uninjured.
OHP said the juvenile’s name will not be released due to age.