Road Rage Suspect Arrested In Pawnee County
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma - The Pawnee County Sheriff said deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting another man after a road rage incident near Cleveland, August 2nd.
Sheriff Mike Waters said the suspect, that was driving an older model red Mercury, started following the victim, a man driving a pickup, south of Cleveland on Highway 64 before 5 p.m.
Waters said the suspect followed the victim all the way through Cleveland to the victim’s house in the D and H housing addition off Highway 64 just West of town.
When the victim pulled up to his house in the housing addition, the sheriff said the man got out and opened his tailgate to get an ice chest. That’s when the man in the car drove by and fired a high-powered weapon at the victim, according to waters.
Waters said a bullet went through victim’s arm, as well as the back and front windows of his truck.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, waters said.
Waters said it’s not clear what led to the road rage, but at this time investigators don’t believe the victim and suspect knew each other.
Waters said a local business captured the suspect’s car on its surveillance camera after the shooting.
Waters said deputies arrested the suspect at a bar in Cleveland, but has not released the name yet.