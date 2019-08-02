Rogers Co. Sheriff: Woman Arrested On Several Complaints Of Child Abuse
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of three counts of child abuse.
The investigation began in April and nearly four months later, Amanda Nance is in jail. News On 6 captured exclusive video of Rogers County Deputies driving up to a home and taking Amanda Nance into custody, and then taking her to jail.
"Certainly this is another incident of child abuse, I mean we see kids that are traumatized by a parent, their hair pulled from their scalp, struck with objects, choked," said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton.
Court documents accuse Nance of hitting her kids. In one instance, one of the children said that Nance had pulled hair from the child’s scalp, slammed the child into a kitchen counter, and even choked the child. The children said Nance would also throw items at them. One of the children said Nance would do these things when she was drunk.
"It’s a situation where I don't care how many of them you've seen, or worked, or hear about. They are tragedies and we ache for these kids, and just hope that there is something their to turn this deal around," said Walton.
Walton said it’s always important for adults that are around kids to be able to recognize the signs of trauma and possible child abuse. Immediately call law enforcement if you notice things suspicious.
"When we see a child that has had hair pulled from the scalp, you know, black eyes, bruises, things of this nature and a lot of times the pure actions of a child that's abused will be noticeable," said Walton.
Walton said their office will always be on the lookout for people who hurt children.
"Stop what's going on and protect these kids as best we can. You hope for the best that they recover from this," said Sheriff Walton.
Nance is in the Rogers County Jail. It's important to note that an arrest is not a conviction. If you believe a child is being abused or hurt call 911.