Fireworks Accident Leaves Wagoner Family Mourning A Loved-One
LOCUST GROVE, Oklahoma - A family is mourning and speaking out in hopes of warning others after losing their cousin to a fireworks accident in early July.
The cousin of the Wagoner woman killed in a freak fireworks accident near Kerr Dam in Locust Grove said their entire lives changed in just a few seconds.
Fourth of July weekend for the Shattos is a tradition. They congregate near Kerr Dam for family, food and fireworks.
That's exactly what they were doing the night of July 7.
"We were about 30 minutes into it, having a good time, and all the sudden one didn't go off,” said Jon Shatto. “We hear whoever lit it off say ‘run.’”
Jon Shatto, Charity Shatto’s cousin, said the firework only went up about 10 feet before it came back down to earth, then lit a box on fire and created an explosion.
"There was about 100 to 150 more rounds in the box,” Jon said. “They all went off all at once and it was chaos."
Jon said five people in all suffered injuries, two of them seriously.
He said Charity's 17-year-old daughter is still at a Tulsa hospital recovering.
Jon said Charity inhaled flames, essentially burning her lungs.
The 34-year-old died on July 22.
"She was a single mom of four kids she loved to death,” he said.
Jon and his wife, Susan, said Charity was a proud manager at a Wagoner Dollar General.
They said she loved fishing and shooting guns, anything outdoors, and would do anything for her kids.
"She was fun really funny and outgoing,” Jon said. “She would cut a joke with anybody."
Jon said he just wants to warn others to be safe around fireworks, because everything changed for them in just a blink.
"Three seconds goes by, and a whole family and a whole community have their lives changed,” he said.
Jon and Susan said they now have 15 people in their home.
They said their biggest need is a larger vehicle to transport all the kids and grand kids.