Several Back To School Events Going Around Tulsa County
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The first day of school is just around the corner and the City of Broken Arrow wants to make sure students are ready to go to start the school year.
The City of Broken Arrow's Back To School Bash promises free school supplies, haircuts by Clary Sage, immunizations by the Caring Van, vision screenings, a community health fair presented by St. John Broken Arrow, Jupiter jumps, and snow cones. Officials want to remind parents to bring shot records for the immunizations.
The event is taking place Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon at The Assembly at Broken Arrow (3500 W. New Orleans St.)
Several other back-to-school events are taking place around Northeast Oklahoma on Saturday.
Oklahoma Caring Vans will also provide immunizations for kids at several Tulsa locations. The Vans will provide all shots required by Oklahoma law to start school or daycare. The childhood immunization schedule may be found here.
Meanwhile, Invictus Healthcare System is throwing a Back To School Blowout to hand out school supplies to 300 students from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Finally, Tulsa Advocates for the Protection of Children is hosting an event for kids in Tulsa County's foster care system.