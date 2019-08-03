News
El Paso PD: Reports Of Multiple Shooters, Multiple Fatalities, 1 Person in Custody
Saturday, August 3rd 2019, 12:54 PM CDT
Updated:
EL PASO, Texas - Police reported multiple deaths after responding to a shooting at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso on Saturday. In a tweet, El Paso police confirmed they had received "reports of multiple shooters" and urged people to avoid the area.
Police said that one person is in custody and they do not believe there is still a threat in the area. One law enforcement source told CBS News that preliminary information is that there are two male shooters with an AK 47-style weapon.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responded to the shooting on social media.
