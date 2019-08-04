News
Tulsa Police: Two Arrested After Shots Fired Inside Home
Sunday, August 4th 2019, 7:55 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say two people are in custody after a shooting near East 21st and 169 on Saturday.
When officers arrived at the scene they saw Chelsea Walker who said someone threw a rock through a window of the home and fired shots before driving off. Police say the saw evidence that the shots were fired from the house they also found over a pound of marijuana and evidence that drugs were being sold out of the home.
Adrian Taylor and Walker were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.