Foggy conditions for our Sunday morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon. It’ll be a very warm and muggy Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. It’ll feel more like the mid-90s when you tack on that humidity and be prepared for a bit of a stuffy day as we’ll have very little of a cooling breeze.



There is a slim chance of a few showers west of Tulsa today, and also a very slight chance for an isolated shower or storm primarily in far southeast Oklahoma, but the large majority of us will stay dry.



The summer heat will steadily crank up this week. We’ll have a muggy, hot, and stuffy day Monday with highs in the lower 90s but heat index values closer to 100. Air quality may be a bit of an issue by late Monday with another day of very light winds.



Another very weak boundary will approach eastern Oklahoma Tuesday, giving us at least a slight chance for a few isolated showers or storms. Outside of any spotty rain though it’ll be another hot one, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values over 100.



Things get even steamier by mid-week, as heat index values could be back over 105 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. Yuck! We’ll have low daily chance for a few isolated pop-up storms during the middle of the week, but rain chances do look better by Friday and Saturday as another frontal boundary stalls out across the area.



Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz