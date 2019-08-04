News
Governor Stitt Issues Statement On El Paso And Dayton Shootings
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt addressed shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton Ohio on Sunday.
Governor Stitt took to Facebook saying that he has reached out to Texas Governor Gregg Abbott to state that Oklahoma will stand beside the state of Texas in response to the tragic shooting which killed 20 people and injured 26 others.
Governor Stitt also mentions the events in Dayton, Ohio in which a man killed 9 people and injured 26 others Sunday morning.
