Oklahoma Lawmakers React To Mass Shootings Across The Country
Oklahoma lawmakers are weighing in as the country comes to grips with the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.
News On 6 has been working to get reaction from Oklahoma leaders in Congress and in the state on this weekend's gun violence.
Congressman Kevin Hern represents Green Country in in the U.S. House of Representatives.
He sent us a statement that reads:
"Sickening murders like this remind us all of the mental health issues raging on in our country, many undetected and untreated."
"We can all agree that these people should never be allowed to own a gun."
"Instead of pointing fingers and blaming others for the choices made by unstable individuals, we should come together in support of the victims and in support of a bipartisan approach to gun control."
Governor Stitt said he spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abbott Saturday and shared with him that Oklahoma stands with Texas.
Stitt wrote on Facebook, "like you, I also woke up to learn of another horrific attack, this time in Ohio."
He went on to say, "we grieve for those who've lost loved ones and we pray for God's mercy, justice and peace."
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt posted a lengthy statement on social media Sunday afternoon.
Holt said, "It's gun laws, it's mental health services, it's dehumanization, it's bigotry and racism, it's the way our leaders act, and it's the way we treat each other."
Holt reflected on a dark chapter in our state's history in 1995 saying, "As mayor of a city that suffered greatly from the actions of a white supremacist who dehumanized public servants, I work every day to stand for empathy, respect for public servants & respect for all our residents."
We also reached out to U.S. Representatives Tom Cole, Markwayne Mullin, Kendra Horn, and Frank Lucas, as well as Senators Inhofe and Lankford.
We've yet to hear back from them or from Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum.