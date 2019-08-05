Bimbo Bakeries initiated the recall after getting reports from consumers who found plastic pieces on or packaged with the product, the company said, adding it has not received reports of any injuries.

The recalled product has "Best Buy" dates of Aug. 31, 2019, or Sept. 7, 2019, the lot code 1350 to the left of the top of the box, and a UPC code of 7203002378 on the lower right hand corner on the back of the box.

It was sold in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Consumers who have purchased the cookies should not consume them but return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. The company said consumer questions can be answered at (800) 984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week.