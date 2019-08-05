I-44 Widening Project Starts Monday
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says its road crews will start work on a large widening project that's sure to have a big impact on traffic.
ODOT says this project is going to bring delays along I-44 over the next year.
The department says its crews will widen the road from four lanes to eight near 165th East Avenue and also make repairs in the area.
They say two lanes of the interstate will stay open during peak travel times, but you'll need to slow down since it's a work area.
The bridges here were replaced nearly 10 years ago because they were deteriorating at the time.
ODOT says the I-44 project ties into previous expansion work between I-244 and the 193rd East Avenue exit. The department says work should be finished by summer of next year.
They say nearly 66,000 drivers travel in this area every day.