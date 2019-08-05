President Trump To Deliver Remarks On Weekend's Mass Shootings
Happening Monday, President Trump is expected to deliver remarks from the White House on this weekend's mass shootings.
President Trump returned to the White House yesterday-- condemning what he called "sensless attacks" in El Paso and Dayton.
"I just want to say these are two incredible places, we love the people. hate has no place in our country" President Trump said.
But many of his 2020 rivals placed blame on the president, even labeling him a "white nationalist."
Beto O'Rourke said "The president not only tolerates, but invites the kind of racism and hatred that not only offends us, but changes who we are as a country."
White House Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, defended President Trump saying he is just as saddened and angered by the shootings as anyone else.
Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern sent News On 6's a statement saying in part "sickening murders like this remind us all of the mental health issues raging on in our country..."
And Governor Kevin Stitt took to Facebook, writing in part "we grieve for those who've lost loved ones and we pray for God's mercy, justice, and peace."
President Trump is expected to deliver a speech on the shootings Monday morning at 9 a.m., and we will bring that to you live.