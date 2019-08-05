Our dominate weather will be the increasing heat and humidity for the early to middle part of the week as temperatures slowly climb, yet heat indices take a bigger jump. We’ll be very close to, if not in the criteria, for additional heat advisories soon. A few spotty to isolated thunderstorms will be possible both today and tomorrow, yet the odds will remain very low and mostly confined to southcentral or extreme eastern OK today. Highs this afternoon should reach the lower 90s for the metro with heat index values nearing 100.