Muggy Monday, High Heat Index Returns
Our dominate weather will be the increasing heat and humidity for the early to middle part of the week as temperatures slowly climb, yet heat indices take a bigger jump. We’ll be very close to, if not in the criteria, for additional heat advisories soon. A few spotty to isolated thunderstorms will be possible both today and tomorrow, yet the odds will remain very low and mostly confined to southcentral or extreme eastern OK today. Highs this afternoon should reach the lower 90s for the metro with heat index values nearing 100.
The main upper level ridge of interest is positioned mostly across the southern U.S. and extends into portions of the Rockies while a strong upper trough is positioned across northeastern Canada. The resulting northwest flow will bring a short wave across the northern plains today with numerous severe storms likely across the Midwest. A southward moving outflow may survive into southern Kansas or even northern OK Tuesday with an outside chance of a few storms. I only have a very low mention at this hour for this outflow surviving into northern OK.
Later in the week, a front to our north will also move southward entering southern Kansas Thursday evening and staling in the vicinity through the weekend. The impact will be a chance of showers and storms during the overnight and early morning periods along with a minor reduction in daytime highs Friday into the weekend.
Before this occurs, our daytime temps will reach the mid-90s Tuesday through Thursday with heat index numbers reaching 105 to 108 at least Wednesday, if not Tuesday across part of eastern OK.
Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone