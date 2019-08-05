News
Tulsa Woman Arrested In Connection With Radio Tower Death
Monday, August 5th 2019, 8:43 AM CDT
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says a woman is now in custody for 1st-degree murder in connection to the death of a man trying to steal copper from a Tulsa radio tower.
Deputies arrested Angie West on Sunday after they say she drove two men to a radio tower in Western Tulsa County. Deputies say one of the men was electrocuted and died. A second man is now in the hospital with severe injuries.
Deputies say West is the girlfriend of the man who died and she admitted to driving the men to the site. West is being held without bond and is due in court Monday.