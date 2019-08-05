Deputies Searching For Man Accused Of Assaulting Langley Officer
LANGLEY, Oklahoma - The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a man accused of injuring a Langley officer August 3.
On Saturday night, an officer on patrol tried to stop a vehicle south of town near River Road and 387 Road, according to Langley Police Chief Ron Gamble.
He ended up in a foot pursuit with two men then called for backup. Deputies said the officer followed one of the men into a wooded area near River Bend Road.
The suspect hit the officer over the head with a rock and then fled the area, deputies said. Chief Gamble said the officer took several blows to the head, but there was no bleeding or swelling of the brain. The officer also had multiple abrasions and bruises.
He was taken by medical helicopter to Tulsa for treatment.
Mayes County deputies and K9 units were brought in to search the area but were not able to find the suspect.
He's is described as a 5'10'' white male wearing a yellow shirt, dark shorts.
If you know anything that could help investigators, call Langley Police or Mayes County Sheriff's Office.