Join The Tulsa Brain Challenge Bar Crawl Friday, August 9
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsans can support a great cause while having a good time Friday, August 9 at the Tulsa Brain Challenge Bar Crawl. The event raises money for the newly established Brain Injury Recovery Foundation which is working to increase resources in Green Country for people who have suffered a traumatic brain injury.
"We feel like we have what it takes to help them not only survive but also get back to life. That's what we are all about, and that's why we started the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation," said Chris Lieberman.
Lieberman and his partner Kim Hann announced their new nonprofit last week. The organization is working to bring a brain injury recovery center to Tulsa.
Chris is the man behind the Route 66 Marathon and Center of the Universe events. He was working in a warehouse when he fell from a ladder, sustaining a severe head injury.
He had to travel far from home for recovery but has defied the odds with what Hann calls a miraculous recovery.
Be a part of the cause by entering the Brain Challenge Bar Crawl August 9. There are specialty drinks, challenges and more. The event takes place at The Hunt Club, Bar46, Inner Circle Vodka Bar in the Tulsa Arts District.
We've linked to the event page on Facebook so you can find out more.
Watch the video attached to this story to learn more about Chris, Kim and the work they are doing to help those recovering from brain injuries.