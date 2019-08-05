News
Oklahoma First Lady To Host Movie Night At Governor's Mansion For Foster Families
Monday, August 5th 2019, 8:51 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - First Lady Sarah Stitt will host a back to school movie night at the Governor's Mansion for foster families in the Oklahoma City area, according to the governor's office.
Before the movie, school supplies will be given away and kids will also be able to enjoy food, snow cones and bounce houses. The event is set to take place on Tuesday, August 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
For more information and to get your tickets, click here to visit the Facebook page for the event.