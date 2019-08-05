Bixby Officer Recovering After Being Attacked While Investigating Road Rage Incident
BIXBY, Oklahoma - A Bixby officer is at home recovering after police say he was attacked while investigating a road rage incident. Police say there are a lot of questions that still have to be answered.
An affidavit says the suspect in this case confronted the driver two different times. Officers say this is a reminder of just how dangerous their jobs can be. The officer who responded to that call will be off work for the next few days, recovering from injuries an affidavit says he received from James Skaggs.
"It really wasn't a traffic stop. Officers were called to a road rage incident," said Bixby Police Cpl Michael Konshak.
Police say the situation on Sunday escalated quickly.
"The subject was uncooperative from the get go and combative and that contact which was really just an information gathering situation at that point, turned into a full on physical attack," said Konshak.
Officers met with the driver who reported the road rage incident. He got some suspect information and the driver left.
"After that conversation the reporting party left the area westbound on 151st street only to be confronted again by that same guy," said Konshak.
An officer patrolling the area found the car. When he ordered Skaggs to get back inside the vehicle the affidavit says he refused, resisted being handcuffed and then began to fight. Police say the officer used his taser on Skaggs before backup got there. Court documents say the officer had blood on his face.
"This kind of incident is actually very rare in Bixby," said Konshak, "When you see something like this an absolutely unprovoked attack on a police officer. It's reality therapy."
Officers tell me since it is so rare they will make sure to incorporate this situation into future training.