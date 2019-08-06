News
Car Catches Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a PT Cruiser to catch on fire Tuesday morning at the Pioneer Plaza apartments just north of downtown Tulsa.
Firefighters arrived to find the car fully engulfed around midnight.
They were able to quickly put it out before the fire spread.
The woman who owns the car says she had only been at the complex for about 15 minutes before it caught fire.
Investigators think it may have started due to engine problems.
No one was hurt.