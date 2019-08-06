News
Tulsa Police Investigate Deadly Shooting At Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa homicide detectives are on the scene of a deadly shooting right now at the Towne Square Apartments near Apache and Peoria.
Homicide detectives identified the victim as Adrian Thornton. They say he was less than a week away from his 21st birthday.
Police say they got reports of shots fired here in the complex a couple of hours ago.
The man was shot several times then crashed his car into a tree.
Officers say he died here at the scene.
Detectives have spent the past hour speaking with the victim’s family members.
Now, they say they're trying to figure out who the shooter is and what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.