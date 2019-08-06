Death Toll Rises After Mass Shootings In Texas And Ohio
The death toll is rising after a tragic weekend following two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.
Officials say the numbers from both shootings has risen to 31 after two more people died at the hospital Tuesday.
Police say the accused gunman in El Paso, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, is being held without bond and is charged with capital murder.
Prosecutors say they intend to seek the death penalty.
And 1,300 miles away, investigators in Dayton, Ohio, are still trying to figure out why a gunman opened fire early Sunday morning killing nine people including his sister.
Police say they killed the Dayton shooter, 24-year-old Connor Betts, in less than a minute.
In remarks at the White House yesterday, President Trump condemned hate and bigotry and stressed combating mental illness.
President Trump also pledged more federal resources to fight domestic terrorism, recommended curbing "the glorification of violence" found in video games, and restricting access to firearms for the mentally ill who pose a threat.
Now the president says he will travel to El Paso and Dayton Wednesday.