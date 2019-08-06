The main ridge of high pressure continues to be centered well west of the state, but also continues to influence most of Oklahoma with some typical hot and humid weather. Locations along and west of I-35 will again reach near or slightly above 100 today, while the eastern third of the state remains in the mid to lower 90s. Hollis, Ok, in the far southwestern quadrant of the state, has recorded 14 days this year of 100 or higher. Buffalo, in the far northwestern corner has reported 11 days of 100+ this summer.