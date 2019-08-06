New Public Safety Center In Sand Springs Opens
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - The Sand Springs Police Department is working out of its brand, new headquarters.
News On 6 is giving you a look at the nearly $10.7 million building.
Tuesday is the second day for officers to work out the building, which is just south of Walmart.
Sand Springs broke ground on the Public Safety Center in April of 2018. The 40,000 square foot building will house police, fire, the city jail, 911 center, emergency operations center and municipal courts.
It will also serve as a training facility for police and fire.
For years the police department, city jail, court and dispatch worked in cramped spaces out of a century-old building.
In 2015, voters approved to extend a city sales tax to build the new headquarters.
The city says Municipal Court operations run out of the old building for the next few weeks.
The city plans to hold a grand opening celebration and give tours of the building in September.