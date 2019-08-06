Oklahoma Communities Invited To Join Police Officers For National Night Out
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign which is intended to promote unity between law enforcement agencies and their communities. Agencies from around the nation will come together on Tuesday including here in Oklahoma.
Coffeyville Police Department is inviting the public to their Night Out event at the Coffeyville Aquatic Center. The event will be from 5:30 to 8 pm and will feature free swimming, a bouncy house, and games.
The Claremore Police Department is also participating in National Night Out Tuesday evening. Their event is from 6:00 to 8:30 pm at Claremore Lake Park and will have a focus on child safety and education. The event will also have live music, snow cones, and Billy Simms BBQ.
