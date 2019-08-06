News
New App Lets Parents Pay Students For Doing Chores
A North Carolina couple invented a new app called Chorez which allows parents or guardians to customize a list of chores for their kids.
From there each child can look at what chores are available each day and how much allowance they can earn for each chore. Kids can send before and after pictures proving they did the chore then check it off the list.
"It really is just a minute or so of looking at the app and saying, 'I approve this.' You can look at the before and after picture to determine if it was done well," said inventor Peter Robicheau.
You can find Chorez app right now in the app store. The basic version is free but there is an optional premium version for $60 a year.