The Matrix Returns To Theaters To Celebrate 20 Years
Tuesday, August 6th 2019, 11:33 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Matrix is about to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a technologically enhanced re-release.
The sci-fi thriller stars Keanu Reeves as Neo, a computer hacker who finds out the world as he knows it is a computer simulation called the Matrix. The Matrix will play in 135 select theaters across the country for a week beginning August 30th.
In Tulsa will be playing at the AMC Southroads 20.