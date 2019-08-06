TULSA, Oklahoma - The Matrix is about to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a technologically enhanced re-release.

The sci-fi thriller stars Keanu Reeves as Neo, a computer hacker who finds out the world as he knows it is a computer simulation called the Matrix. The Matrix will play in 135 select theaters across the country for a week beginning August 30th.

In Tulsa will be playing at the AMC Southroads 20.