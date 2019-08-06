News
News On 6 Hosts School Supply Drive For Tulsa Girls Art School
TULSA, Oklahoma - You can help the Tulsa Girls Art School, an after school arts program that provides support and education for local girls from third grade through high school.
News On 6 is taking donations at our studio this month to help fill student "wish lists."
News On 6 is located in the Tulsa Arts District at 303 N. Boston. There's a box in the front entry labeled "TGAS Donations."
Our anchors will deliver the donated items to the school at the end of August. Learn more about Tulsa Girls Art School.
Here's the wish list:
- Modge Podge
- Elmers Glue
- Painters Taps
- Charcoal Pencils
- Sketchbooks
- Papertowels
- Disinfectant Wipes
- Sharpies
- Paint brushes
- Paint markers
- Gel pens
- Large Newsprint pads
- Watercolor pads
- Gesso
- E6000 permanent craft adhesive