OSBI Investigates After Body Found In Delaware County Woods
Tuesday, August 6th 2019, 12:38 PM CDT
Updated:
COLCORD, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they have been called to Colcord where a man's body was found in a wooded area just outside the city limits Monday. Delaware County Sheriff's Office requested their assistance, according to OSBI.
Authorities say a family member found Dustin Dewayne Girdner's body August 5 near South 680 Road and East 530 Road. Girdner, 37, had been reported missing by his family August 3.
No word yet on the cause of death, but OSBI said it is being investigated as suspicious.
This is a developing story, and we will update it as more information is confirmed.