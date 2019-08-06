Man In Custody Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Up McIntosh County Courthouse
McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma - Investigators in Eufaula say a man has been arrested and is accused of threatening to shoot up a The McIntosh County Courthouse.
The DA says Shane Hammer posted a good-bye to his friends on Facebook, saying the next time they saw him, it would be on Facebook because he was prepared to go to war and asking people to come here to his courthouse to join him.
They say he posted, "he wasn't going to stop until he was killed."
A citizen saw that threat and called local law enforcement who called the McIntosh County District Attorney. Authorities say it was a scramble for a few hours to track Hammer down but they were able to find him because he's already on probation for having a gun as a former felon and threatening to kill a DHS worker.
They arrested him outside Tahlequah after a brief standoff and now investigators are trying to determine exactly what types of charges he will face. The DA says this was a great team effort.
"Since just a few days ago, we had shootings in two different cities, certainly something we don't take lightly," said McIntosh County DA Carol Isky.
This is a developing story...