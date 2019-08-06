News
Man's Leg Amputated In Tractor Accident In Harrah
HARRAH, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been hospitalized after having his leg amputated after a tractor accident in Harrah Tuesday.
According to the report, around 11:43 a.m. Tuesday, August 6 the 38-year-old man was digging post holes using an augur attached to a tractor, when his clothes became tangled in the drive shaft. The sheriff's office said the man’s leg was amputated and arriving deputies quickly applied two tourniquets to stop the bleeding.
The man was transported to the OU Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.